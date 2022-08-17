|EBONY Rundown: R.Kelly’s Second Federal Trial Begins, Rick Ross Fined For Violating Labor Laws, And More|U.S. Jesuit Priests Have Fallen Behind on Raising $100 Million For Slavery Reparations|20+ Black-Owned Businesses to Support During Your Next Martha’s Vineyard Trip|Serena Williams Defeated in Round 1 of Western & Southern Open|EBONY Video: Tabitha Brown Dishes on Her New Plant-Based Cooking Competition Show ‘It’s CompliPlated’|Houston Responds to Hate Crime by Relying on Community|Inflation Reduction Act Has Promising Benefits for Black Communities|Care In Action Mobilizes Around Black Women Candidates Running in Midterm Election|Chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix Shares the Inspiration Behind His Indulgent Treats at EBONY’s ‘Summer Soirée on the Vineyard’|Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Sue Triller For $28 Million Over Missed Payments

EBONY Video: Tabitha Brown Dishes on Her New Plant-Based Cooking Competition Show ‘It’s CompliPlated’

Tabitha-Brown-It's-CompliPlated
'It's CompliPlated' Host Tabitha Brown. Image: courtesy of Food Network.

'It's CompliPlated' challenges chefs to make delicious food and satisfy the most particular palates.

Lifestyle entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, and social media star Tabitha Brown is adding television host to her many talents. Brown announced that she will host It’s CompliPlated, a plant-based cooking competition series. 

Each week, Brown will challenge chefs to cook delicious meals for picky eaters with food restrictions with specialized requests like vegan, gluten-free, and even vegetable-free meals. From a taste of Southern hospitality using only plant-based ingredients to a comfort food gluten-free noodle dish, these unique cooking battles showcase how to cook ‘outside of the box’ and make delicious food under any circumstance.

The concept hit home for Brown, who has been following a plant-based diet for the past 5 years to improve her health and reduce chronic illness. She uses her platform to share her candid approach to veganism, new recipes, and spread positivity with her wholesome, comedic personality. “Becoming vegan changed my life and the way I cook – and I know folks can relate to the daily challenge of making the whole family happy with one meal, so we decided to make a game of it” she says. 

In conversation with EBONY, Brown dishes on the truths of starting a vegan journey, growing her business empire, and what to expect from It’s CompliPlated, streaming now on Food Network and Discovery+. 

