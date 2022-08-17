EBONY Video: Tabitha Brown Dishes on Her New Plant-Based Cooking Competition Show ‘It’s CompliPlated’

Lifestyle entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, and social media star Tabitha Brown is adding television host to her many talents. Brown announced that she will host It’s CompliPlated, a plant-based cooking competition series.

Each week, Brown will challenge chefs to cook delicious meals for picky eaters with food restrictions with specialized requests like vegan, gluten-free, and even vegetable-free meals. From a taste of Southern hospitality using only plant-based ingredients to a comfort food gluten-free noodle dish, these unique cooking battles showcase how to cook ‘outside of the box’ and make delicious food under any circumstance.

The concept hit home for Brown, who has been following a plant-based diet for the past 5 years to improve her health and reduce chronic illness. She uses her platform to share her candid approach to veganism, new recipes, and spread positivity with her wholesome, comedic personality. “Becoming vegan changed my life and the way I cook – and I know folks can relate to the daily challenge of making the whole family happy with one meal, so we decided to make a game of it” she says.

In conversation with EBONY, Brown dishes on the truths of starting a vegan journey, growing her business empire, and what to expect from It’s CompliPlated, streaming now on Food Network and Discovery+.