These Top Three Bra Fitting Tips Will Have You Sitting Upright

Over the past two years, many of us women have gotten super comfortable with relaxing our sense of fashion and choosing to ditch everyday undergarments and #freethenipple. But now as we find ourselves trickling back outside, one fact that will never change is that the right underwear will have you feeling snatched and sitting pretty, no matter the event. However, good things, unfortunately, come to an end as does the era of that one “ole faithful” that always makes it to the top of the bra drawer. With the change of each season comes a ritual most bra-wearers have come to dread—getting refitted.

Let’s not even start on figuring out which type of bra best fits the occasion. Balconette, strapless, adhesive, padded—who can decide? While the process of purging out bras from our arsenal that have lost their shape or no longer fit the bodily changes each year brings can be daunting and stressful at times, small Black-owned businesses like The Fitting Curve are here to help.

Based in Rockville Centre, New York, The Fitting Curve is a collective of Black women committed to cultivating a positive lingerie fitting and shopping experience. Founders Kelly H. Saintus, Helene T. Delince, and Stephanie Vincent are well-rounded in their experience in the lingerie industry. From working in different capacities at various lingerie boutiques and retail companies, the ladies have been determined to design a safe haven for customers who seek their expertise to feel well catered to. In their own words, “We do what we do, simply because we love it. We love helping women of all ages, broadening their horizons in the wide world of undergarments, and most importantly, making them feel confident in something that can normally be shrouded with insecurities…We want to share what we learned over the years with other women, build up their self-esteem and make them feel fabulous.” With over three decades of experience, The Fitting Curve not only specializes in custom fitting but offers a wide range of bra, Spanx, and swimsuits, both in-store and online.

Image: Courtesy of The Fitting Curve

Whether you are learning to love your ta-tas or want to feel sexy in your undergarments, there is a bra or lingerie set out there waiting to find their own perfect match with you. The next time you hit the aisles of the bra section to question whether or not you’ve gone up a cup size, remember these general bra tips from the lingerie experts at The Fitting Curve:

All new bras should be fastened on the first and loosest hook.

The center gore should be against your chest wall or as close as possible.

Shoulder straps should rest comfortably on the shoulders & not be relied on for lift. If too tight ,then it’ll cause indentations and discomfort.

If you can’t make it to The Fitting Curve in person or want to support this Black-owned gem, check out their broad assortment of undergarments at www.thefittingcurve.com.