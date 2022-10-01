Who wouldn’t want to be the next face of a Fenty U.S. campaign? No one right, right!

For its 5-year anniversary, Fenty Beauty has announced that it is looking for the ultimate Fenty Beauty fan to model for an upcoming 2023 campaign with its “The Next Fenty Face” contest on TikTok.

Fenty came out the gate swinging and showing the girls what an inclusive beauty brand being is about. When Rihanna first launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 with the ethos of “Beauty for All,” she sought to help “everyone everywhere feel included,” offering extensive shade ranges, universally flattering finishes and covetable textures and colors across all categories.



"I made Fenty Beauty for everyone. You don't even understand how happy it makes me when I hear stories from the past 5 years about people finally finding their perfect shade match and seeing how much fun they are having expressing themselves with color. I'm so excited to give our Fenty Fam the chance to be in a campaign—I want to see those Fenty Faces!," explained Rihanna.



Rihanna. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

The winner will be featured in a campaign and enjoy traveling to two brand events in 2023, receive the latest launches for themself and a friend, and be fully stocked with the Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Fragrance range for the year.

If you’re interested in shooting your shot, head over to TikTok and follow @fentybeauty. Post a video on TikTok that showcases your beauty energy and favorite looks and remember to use the hashtag #TheNextFentyFace, #Contest & tag @fentybeauty in the caption.

The contest will run through October 7th, 2022. Good luck!