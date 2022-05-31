10 Father’s Day Gift Ideas For the Dad Who Loves to Cook (Or Eat!)

As Father’s Day approaches, it’s time to honor your dad or the father figure in your life with a thoughtful gift that reminds him that you care. If you’re shopping for a foodie, a personalized gift tailored to his cooking level and favorite dishes is guaranteed to be a hit. Whether he’s a grill master, dessert lover, or just all-around kitchen connoisseur, indulging him with a top-rated device or gourmet sampler will absolutely make his day. Below, we’ve done the work for you with a list of options, in a range of price points, that includes the newest gadgets, kitchen staples, and tastiest condiments that will excite any foodie.

Image: courtesy of Hot N Saucy

Hot N Saucy Hot Sauce Flavor Pack $30, hotnsaucy.co

Hot N Saucy is your classic hot sauce, reimagined. These vegetable-based sauces curated in small batches by Chef Sam Davis-Allonce. Flavors include Beet N Fresno, Garlic N Peperoncini and Sweet Potato N Habanero.

Image: courtesy of Hedley and Bennett

Hedley and Bennett Midnight Blue Essential Apron $85, hedleyandbennett.com

Hook up dad with this polished apron that will make him look effortlessly cool. The double front pockets have easy access and an extra loop for to hang tongs and towels.



Image: courtesy of Solo Stove

Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle $549, solostove.com

Grill masters will appreciate this Solo Stove that you can place in the center of the action, and turn your outdoor cookouts into fun, interactive grilling experiences the whole family can enjoy. The grill cooks food faster and set-up only takes five minutes.

Image: courtesy of Brightland

Brightland CA The Luminous Capsule $88, brightland.co

Golden and bright, this premium set contains a robust extra virgin olive oil, California orange blossom honey, and raw Champagne vinegar that is double fermented. The trio can be used for marinades, homemade dressing and sauces.

Image: courtesy of Our Place

Our Place Fully Prepped Bundle $230, fromourplace.com

The sleek knife and cutting board set has everything he needs to make food prepping easier. AS a bonus, the Walnut Cutting Board is thoughtfully designed as the ideal slicing surface and beautiful serving platter.

Image: courtesy of Yonanas

Yonanas Deluxe Healthy Soft-Serve Dessert Maker $80, yonanas.com

If dad has a sweet tooth, this device turns frozen fruit into dessert in seconds! He can instantly make wholesome, delicious, vegan, and dairy-free desserts with no added fats, sugars, or additives. For easy cleaning, the machine disassembles and all parts are dishwasher safe and BPA free.

Image: courtesy of Cosori

Cosori Pro II Air Fryer $130, cosori.com

With nearly 98,000 5-star reviews, this sleek multipurpose air fryer comes with twelve cooking functions you can adjust and present to your liking. With little-to-no oil required pops can enjoy the deliciousness of fried food without the health drawbacks.

Image: courtesy of Mi Cocina

Mi Cocina Dual-Hand Oven Mitt $57, micocinaus.com

Upgrade his kitchen styles with these raw denim mitts that are designed with five layers of insulation plus quilting on the palm side for grip.



Image: courtesy of Ooni

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven $399, ooni.com

In just 15 minutes, this portable, gas-fueled oven reaches 950 degrees and cooks a fresh 12 inch pizza in just 60 seconds!

Image: courtesy of Osmo

Osmo Roasted Garlic Sea Salt $17, osmosalt.com

This sophisticated, smart salt mellows and sweetens in the most glorious, garlicky way. It can be used to amp up the aroma in rubs and marinades, or use a dash when finishing and topping a meal.