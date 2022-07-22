Judge Finds Sufficient Evidence in Case of Elijah McClain, Comedian Jak Knight’s Cause of Death Confirmed, and More

Judges Find Sufficient Evidence to Pursue Elijah McClain’s Case

Almost three years after the death of 23 year old Elijah McClain due to a violent encounter with law enforcement, a judge has found sufficient evidence to pursue action in his case. Two years after his death, five defendants were indicted on several charges such as manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Now, a year later, a grand jury indicted them on a combined 32 counts after a motion to dismiss the charges was filed.

A talented violinist and massage therapist, McClain was apprehended by police while walking home from a convenience store after being reported by a passerby as “sketchy” due to wearing a ski mask. It was later revealed that McClain was anemic and often needed to keep warm. After being placed in a chokehold by police, paramedics arrived on the scene and gave him an “excessive” amount of ketamine. He passed away three days later

Comedian Jak Knight’s Death Confirmed

Days after the announcement of 28 year old comedian Jak Knight‘s death, officials confirm that his death has been ruled a suicide. In confirmation by an LA Medical Examiner, Knight suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Knight was known for his work on Netflix’s Big Mouth and Peacock’s latest comedy Bust Down. He was also a co-executive producer on HBO’s Pause with Sam Jay.

Gladys Knight and Tania León to Be Honored During Kennedy Honors

Legendary singer and actress Gladys Knight is one of this year’s honorees for the Kennedy Center Honors. This prestigious award celebrates those who have made significant contributions across the artistic landscape. Being honored alongside the “Empress of Soul” is Tania León, co-founder of Arthur Mitchell’s Dance Theater of Harlem and notable composer.

H.E.R. to Star In ABC Live Version of Beauty And the Beast

EBONY’s June cover start H.E.R. has been tapped to star as Belle in the ABC live and animated hybrid special of Disney’s Beauty And the Beast. This production will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the classic animated film. The special will air on ABC on Dec. 15th, 2022 and available to stream the following day on Disney+.

This opportunity will make H.E.R. the first African American and Filipino woman to play Belle.

Monique Lands Netflix Comedy Special

After apparent reconciliation with Netflix, comedian Monique announced that she would be premiering her own comedy special through the streaming platform. In an announcement on social media, she also announced that she would be a new movie called Deliverance that is directed by Lee Daniels. Monique recently had a moment of united with Daniels after years of strife.

Beyoncé Releases Tracklist For Upcoming Album

A week ahead of the release of her seventh studio album Renaissance, Queen Bey teased the Beyhive with the project’s tracklist. With 16 songs with titles ranging from “Church Girl” to “Thique” to “America’s Got A Problem,” fans are anxiously awaiting this new drop, according to the response on social media. Beyoncé is listed as sole executive producer on the album.