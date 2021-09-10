Stillbirth Rates Double in Mississippi Amidst COVID Pandemic

Wednesday, Mississippi officials announced that stillbirth rates have doubled in the state since the pandemic began in 2020, CBS News reports. “COVID is especially dangerous and problematic for pregnant women,” expressed Mississippi State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, during a press conference Wednesday, before noting that the virus can be “deadly for the baby in the womb.” Dobb went on, “With COVID, we’ve seen a doubling of the rate of fetal demise, or the death of the baby in the womb after 20 weeks. It’s been a real tragedy.”

DOJ Files Lawsuit Over Texas Abortion Bill

The Department of Justice lodged a lawsuit against Texas Thursday in hopes of putting a stop to the state’s new abortion law, which bans abortion after six weeks gestation. In the lawsuit, the DOJ argues that the ban violates Supreme Court constitutional precedents on abortion rights, according to CNN.

Jaheim Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charges

R&B singer Jaheim has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty, People reports. Police found six dogs in crates inside of the singer’s New Jersey home in Hillsborough Township. The crates were “partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces.” One of the dogs was unresponsive at the time of discovery. In total, officers recovered 14 dogs from the residence. The singer has been charged with third-degree animal cruelty and failure to provide necessary care to an animal.

Nicki Minaj Withdraws from MTV VMAs Performance

After taking fans by surprise earlier this week by announcing to fans that she would be taking the stage at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Nicki Minaj doubled back Thursday to share that she has withdrawn from the show. “I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day,” the Queens rapper told a fan on Twitter. “But I love those guys at MTV. thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby.”

Chlöe Bailey Breaks the Internet with Solo Single, “Have Mercy”

After weeks of teasing, Chlöe Bailey unveiled her debut single and music video, “Have Mercy.” In the spicy visuals Chlöe, who takes on the spirit of Medusa, is responsible for the disappearance of a frat boy. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter is scheduled to perform the highly-anticipated track at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday.