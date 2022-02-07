|Black Fashion Fair Releases First Publication|Keisha Lance Bottoms Joins CNN as a Political Commentator|Hidden Black History: Black Winemakers and Wines You Need to Know, Plus Top Sommeliers Share Their Perfect Pairings|Dalana Brand Is Named Chief People and Diversity Officer of Twitter|Dionne Warwick, A Tribe Called Quest, and Lionel Richie Among 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees|12 Shows to Watch With Your Kids on Netflix This Black History Month|Howard University and Morgan State to Face Off in Inaugural NBA HBCU Classic During NBA All-Star Weekend|These Black Female Art Site Founders Are Making It Pay to Be ‘Black in Color’|7 Secrets of Lasting Love|EBONY Exclusive: Amber Riley Talks Lifetime’s ‘Single Black Female’

Black Fashion Fair Releases First Publication

Joan Smalls graces one of the inaugural issues of Black Fashion Fair. Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair.

Coming off the heels of its one-year anniversary, Black Fashion Fair (BFF) has released its first limited edition publication, Volume 0: Seen. Created in partnership with eyewear company Warby Parker, the almost 200-page glossy explores Black representation. Black style and culture, as well as the stories of famous and lesser-known fashion designers, are highlighted to redefine the Black fashion image across the globe.

The special edition furthers the mission of BFF. Antoine Gregory, the brand director of contemporary clothing label Theophilio, founded the website to discover and support past and present Black designers and brands by documenting and preserving their work. “These pages are about collaboration and the power of community,” says Gregory, who also serves as Seen’s editor-in-chief. “As we continue to create references for the future, Black Fashion Fair becomes our own institution of exhibition, discovery, and research.” 

Top models Maria Borges, Joan Smalls, and Aleya Ali grace separate magazine covers, and the digital cover features Jamaican model Sabrina Nugent. Featured designers include Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, House of Aama’s Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, and Sergio Hudson of his namesake label.The photos were styled by Gregory and shot by photographers Amber Pinkerton, AB+DM, and Quil Lemons. The pages are filled with essays and interviews by industry vets, including renowned fashion designers Grace Wales Bonner and Byron Lars; model and activist Bethann Hardison; and writers Brooklyn White, Scarlett Newman, Rikki Byrd, and Bianca Betancourt.

Volume 0: Seen is $95; the limited-edition acrylic box set and photo print is $300. They are available for purchase on blackfashionfair.org, and during New York Fashion Week, issues will be sold at the Mulberry Iconic Magazines shop in New York City. 

Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair.
Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair.
Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair.
Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair.
Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair.
Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair.
Image: courtesy of Black Fashion Fair.

