To quote the multitalented Issa Rae" I'm rooting for everybody Black". Last night at The Critics Choice Awards we saw major wins for Black actors, actresses, and producers. Tonight is the 5th annual Urban One Honors Awards show and we cannot wait to see who wins what. Hosted by R&B legend Tank, under the theme, of celebrating "Icons of the Culture,”. As we all know before we get into the show and who's winning we must discuss what everyone is wearing on the red carpet.

Below, is a roundup of EBONY's favorite red carpet looks of the night at The 5th Annual Urban One Honors Awards.