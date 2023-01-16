To quote the multitalented Issa Rae" I'm rooting for everybody Black". Last night at The Critics Choice Awards we saw major wins for Black actors, actresses, and producers. Tonight is the 5th annual Urban One Honors Awards show and we cannot wait to see who wins what. Hosted by R&B legend Tank, under the theme, of celebrating "Icons of the Culture,”. As we all know before we get into the show and who's winning we must discuss what everyone is wearing on the red carpet.

Below, is a roundup of EBONY's favorite red carpet looks of the night at The 5th Annual Urban One Honors Awards.

Pharrell Williams. Image: Aaron J. Thornton for Getty Images for Urban One Honors
NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh. Image: Aaron J. Thornton for Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Tank. Image: Paras Griffin for Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Letoya Luckett. Image: Aaron J. Thornton for Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Tamela Mann and David Mann. Image: Aaron J. Thornton for Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Pusha T. Image: Aaron J. Thornton for Getty Images for Urban One Honors
A Guest and Maxine Waters. Image: Paras Griffin for Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Lamman Rucker. Image: Aaron J. Thornton for Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Lisa Wu. Image: Aaron J. Thornton for Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Rudy Currence. Image: Paras Griffin for Getty Images for Urban One Honors
A Guest and Dallas Austin. Image: Aaron J. Thornton for Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Yandy Smith-Harris. Image: Aaron J. Thornton for Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Jennifer Sears. Image: Aaron J. Thornton for Getty Images for Urban One Honors
