Held in Santa Monica, Ca the Peoples Choice Awards are a night where the people select the winners. Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson will be hosting the award show and even walked the red carpet in a velvet blazer and reunited with his television brother Kel Mitchell who was dressed in a dapper blue suit. Laverne Cox came through in a green floral ball gown. Follow along as we keep you updated on the best-dressed of the night.

(L-R) Kel Mitchell in a navy suit and Kenan Thompson in a velvet blazer. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images Laverne Cox in a Collina Strada dress. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images Karamo Brown in a rich emerald green suit. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images Nahuane Drumond in a Syndical Chamber dress. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images Lil Rel Howery in a black on black look. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images Niecy Nash looking summertime fine in this form-fitting dress. Image: Amy Sussman for Getty Images