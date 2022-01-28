Chris Brown Sued for Allegedly Drugging and Raping a Woman in Miami

A woman is suing R&B superstar Chris Brown for allegedly drugging and raping her on a yacht docked at Sean “P Diddy” Combs’ property in Miami, The Guardian reports.

According to the report, the unidentified woman, “a professional choreographer, dancer, model, and musician” listed as Jane Doe in the suit, was invited to a yacht party along with her unidentified friend by another mutual, male friend on December 30, 2021.

The lawsuit states that while the man was on the phone speaking to the plaintiff, Brown took it from him and told her “he had heard about her music and urged her to head over to Diddy’s home on Star Island as soon as possible.”

While on the yacht, Brown gave the plaintiff an already mixed drink and he “offered her tips about starting a career in the music industry,” the lawsuit alleges. He refilled her cup and afterward, she became “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep,” the lawsuit states.

The plaintiff then alleged that Brown took her to a bedroom, closed the door, and refused to allow her to leave. The complaint says that he undressed, raped her, and announced that “he was ‘done” after ejaculating inside her. Also, the suit claims that Brown demanded that she take an emergency contraceptive the next day.

Brown seemed to address the latest allegation levied at him on his Instagram Story .

“I hope y’all see this pattern of [cap],” he wrote in his stories. “Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bulls**t.”

Ariel E. Mitchell, the plaintiff’s lawyer whose law firm Vrabeck Adams & Company specializes in working with victims of discrimination and abuse, issued a statement to Rolling Stone addressing the lawsuit.

“My partner [George Vrabeck] and I want to ensure all parties are held accountable so that we may begin to eradicate this behavior from our society,” the statement read.

Throughout his career, Brown has faced numerous allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to one count of felony domestic assault for striking his then-girlfriend Rihanna. Back in 2017, Karrueche Tran won a restraining order against him after she alleged that he punched her twice in the stomach before pushing her down a flight of stairs. He also faced a rape allegation in Paris in 2019 and was accused of striking a woman after an argument, which took place at his home in the Los Angeles area in June of 2021.

The plaintiff is seeking $20 million in damages in addition to punitive damages and attorney’s fees.