Tap Into Your Inner ‘Warrior’ With Bershan Shaw

International transformational speaker, podcast host and TV personality Bershan Shaw is the definition of a true survivor. After courageously battling a cancer diagnosis once in her 30s and again in 2009, she has dedicated her calling to encouraging others to live their best lives in full.

Born in Maryland, Shaw is one of the most sought after motivational speakers in the country. Her work has been highly regarded and recognized on a variety of platforms. In 1991, Shaw enrolled into Syracuse University where she pursued a Bachelor’s in Science and later attended New York University to obtain her Masters of Communications and Business degree. Shaw recently enrolled in Harvard Business School for a year-long leadership development program.

A fierce advocate of women, the “multipreneur” has released a series of books that encourage women to empower themselves through her “warrior method.” This method teaches people how to confront adversity in a way that leverages opportunity.

In 2020, Shaw released her most recent book entitled The Unstoppable Warrior Woman. The book includes the reflections of forty women who recount building meaningful lives after sexual abuse, racism, early pregnancies, lots of wrong men, and every other obstacle a woman can face. She also released a mental health-focused coaching app called URAWARRIOR. When asked about the app in an interview, she said “This app is no bullying, no trolling, no negativity, positive social media. You can go on, you can talk to a coach. You can hear celebs talk about their stories. It’s all about sharing your story and sharing the realness.”

As if she wasn’t phenomenal enough, she is the powerhouse behind the podcast Buckle Up with Bershan. The series encapsulates her dynamic presenting style and sense of humor to tackle real-world techniques and practical strategies in order to energize her audience to take on new challenges.

Last year, Bershan Shaw made history after becoming one of the first Black women to grace the Bravo franchise Real Housewives of New York.

We are thrilled to be in community with Bershan on EBONY’s collaborative Instagram Live series Morning Mindset with Tai: Moving You Forward as she discusses self-love and self-care with lifestyle guru Tai Beauchamp.