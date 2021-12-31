EBONY Rundown: CDC Advises Against Cruise Travel—Regardless of Vaccination Status, and More

CDC Advises Against Cruise Travel

New advisory from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly cautions against cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status, according to The Washington Post. “This reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant,” the agency expressed in a brief released Thursday. “The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.”

Israel Approves 4th Dose of Vaccine

Israel is poised to offer a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the nation’s most vulnerable inhabitants. According NBC News, Nachman Ash, the Director General of the Health Ministry, announced that Israel would be the first country to roll out a third booster during a press conference Thursday. Further, he explained that the move is based on early research and that they may consider offering a fourth dose to less vulnerable populations in the future.

Dior Cancels Travis Scott Collaboration

Dior has announced that they will no longer be releasing their collab with Travis Scott‘s Cactus Jack clothing line in light of the Astroworld tragedy. “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” a Dior spokesperson expressed in a statement to WWD.