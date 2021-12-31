|EBONY Rundown: CDC Advises Against Cruise Travel—Regardless of Vaccination Status, and More|3 Celebrity Glam Ideas to Inspire Your At-Home New Year’s Eve Look|Cardi B and Reebok Are Back With Another Drop Just in Time for the New Year|Tony Winner Adrienne Warren Speaks on Bringing Life to Mamie Till-Mobley in ‘Women of the Movement’|Kenan Thompson Production and Talent Company Set to Produce First Project With Mike Tyson|Video: How a Celebrity Tailor Is Redefining Luxury Athleisure|6 Style Tips to Boost Your Confidence in 2022|4 Holiday Shopping Tips That Our Pockets Will Love|DIY Self-Care Recipes to Get You Through the Holidays|LL Cool J Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance After Testing Positive for COVID-19

EBONY Rundown: CDC Advises Against Cruise Travel—Regardless of Vaccination Status, and More

Image: David Sacks.

CDC Advises Against Cruise Travel

New advisory from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly cautions against cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status, according to The Washington Post. “This reflects increases in cases onboard cruise ships since identification of the Omicron variant,” the agency expressed in a brief released Thursday. “The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.”

Israel Approves 4th Dose of Vaccine

Israel is poised to offer a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the nation’s most vulnerable inhabitants. According NBC News, Nachman Ash, the Director General of the Health Ministry, announced that Israel would be the first country to roll out a third booster during a press conference Thursday. Further, he explained that the move is based on early research and that they may consider offering a fourth dose to less vulnerable populations in the future.

Dior Cancels Travis Scott Collaboration

Dior has announced that they will no longer be releasing their collab with Travis Scott‘s Cactus Jack clothing line in light of the Astroworld tragedy. “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” a Dior spokesperson expressed in a statement to WWD.

Kansas City Detective Convicted of Manslaughter For Killing a Black Man at His Home

