EBONY Rundown: Two New Persons of Interest Named in Young Dolph Murder, Candace Parker Welcomes Baby Boy, and More

Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Two Men Named Persons of Interest in Young Dolph Murder

Two new persons of interest have been named in the murder of Young Dolph. According to Fox 13, Memphis Police have identified Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor, both 26 years of age, as having a potential connection to the rapper’s November 17 shooting. Though they are only persons of interest, not suspects, investigators are asking anyone with knowledge regarding their whereabouts to contact Memphis Police.

Howard Triumphs Over Morgan State in Inaugural NBA HBCU Classic

The Howard Bison and Morgan State Bears faced off Saturday at the inaugural NBA HBCU Classic. According to NBA.com, the mission behind the newly enacted All-Star Weekend activation is to “amplify historically Black colleges and universities.” Ahead of the game, the student-athletes were greeted by NBA stars Chris Paul and Stephen Curry.

Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ Only Available on Stem Streaming Service

Kanye West’s highly anticipated album, Donda 2, will only be available for streaming by way of his Stem Player streaming platform. The “All Falls Down” rapper announced the move last week on Instagram, writing, “Donda 2 will only be streaming on my own platform, the stem player. You can download new music from stemplayer.com. You can play 4 different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass, and music. It also has [an] MP3 player available. We currently have 67,000 available and are making 3,000 a day.” Currently, Stem Player costs $200. Donda 2 was scheduled to release Tuesday, February 22; however, it appears that the date may be pushed back.

Cadance Parker & Anna Petrakova Welcome Son

Friday, WNBA star Candace Parker announced the birth of her son, Airr Larry Petrakov Parker. “We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that God chose us, Parker gushed in an Instagram post. “Welcome to the fam SON.” Arir is Parker’s first child with her wife, Anna Petrakova. The athlete also shares a 12-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, former NBA player Shelden Williams.

