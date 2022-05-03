Best Moments From the 2022 Met Gala

After what seems like an extremely long in-person hiatus from the first Monday in May, the highly coveted Met Gala is back on schedule. Aside from furthering the support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and the allure of the star-studded parties, fashion lovers bonded over the evening’s vast display of stunning and dramatic pieces. The 2022 exhibit In America: An Anthology of Fashion, a follow-up to the iconic gala’s fall event of the same theme, explores the contributions of some of this country’s most notable designers and their works in American fashion history while shining a much-needed light on those whose works have not received as much attention. The dress code of the evening was white tie gilded glamour with an emphasis on New York flare—and most the event attendees did not disappoint.

Here are a few of the best moments from the evening:

La La Anthony co-hosted the evening in custom LaQuan Smith

Anthony wore an interpretation of gilded glamour as she interviewed talent who walked the red carpet.

Anderson.Paak’s wig

You’ve most likely never seen a more shiny luxurious wig than his, and Anderson.Paak wears it so well.

Anderson.Paak smiles at the cameras for the 2022 Met Gala. Image: Theo Wargo/WireImage/getty Images

André Leon Talley’s presence was innumerably felt

In showcasing stunning looks alongside Laura Harrier while chatting with La La Anthony, designer Victor Glemaud took a moment to pay homage to the late, great André Leon Talley, whose presence was undoubtedly missed. Talley passed away in January of this year. Award winning director and artist QuestLove also paid tribute to ALT in conversation with Vanessa Hudgens and Hamish Bowles while making a point to emphasize how the 1900s manifested differently during the gilded glamour age for African American women.

Halfway through the red carpet viewing, a brief tribute was officially paid to the late icon and EBONY’s February 2022 posthumous cover star. It was also announced that the robe he wore to the 2010 Met Gala would be added to this year’s exhibition which can be seen below:

André Leon Talley wearing the same robe that he wore to the 2010 Met Gala which was themed “American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity.” Image: Cindy Ord/Getty Images/SCAD

Ashton Sanders revealed he will be playing Bobby Brown in the new Whitney Houston biopic

With his Blade-esque vampire look and Casablanca fit, Sanders shared with La La Anthony that he would be playing the “My Prerogative” singer in the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic.

Ashton Sanders attends The 2022 Met Gala. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum

Venus Williams looked fresh to death

Styled by Law Roach, Venus Williams looked sleek in all black with gorgeous braids adorned with jewels.

Venus Williams at at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Image: Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images/The Met Museum

Historic seamstress Elizabeth Kecklye had a moment

Sex in the City‘s Sarah Jessica Parker wore a custom Christopher John Rogers design inspired by a garment sewn by Elizabeth Keckley. Keckley was born into slavery and sewed the outfits of former first lady Mary Lincoln’s outfits. See an illustration of Keckley below:

An illustrated portrait of Elizabeth Keckley (1818 – 1907), a formerly enslaved woman who bought her freedom and became dressmaker for First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln. Image: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana DeBose and MJ Rodriguez stunned in the Moschino

Pulling up as a part of the Moschino posse, these three hotties looked absolutely dazzling and iconic after achieving phenomenal new heights the past few months.

Teyana Taylor shut down the red carpet

In a futuristic with Harlemite flare, EBONY’s April cover star Teyana Taylor made her presence known as she posed and served face in her second Met Gala appearance. Even model Winnie Harlow had to stop, stare and give props.

Teyana Taylor, wearing Iris Van Herpen is seen getting hyped up by her friend Winnie Harlow, also in iris Van Herpen, at the 2022 Met Gala. Image: John Shearer/Getty Images

New York Mayor Eric Adams made an appearance

Newly-appointed New York mayor Eric Adams took a break from running the city, and gave a thumbs up on the Met Gala red carpet while being accompanied by Tracey Collins.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Tracey Collins at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A short film about Virgil Abloah was highlighted

After giving a brief introduction, La La Anthony shared that One Day Virgil Asked, a film highlighting the work and legacy of the late Virgil Abloh, will be released next week.